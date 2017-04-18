Tourists flock to small Newfoundland town to see towering, 45-metre iceberg
A massive iceberg off the coast of Canada's Newfoundland is causing traffic jams as tourists rush to take photos of the ice mountain. The 45-metre towering block has become an unexpected tourist attraction in the small town of Ferryland, an hour's drive from St John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Anon
|62,210
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC