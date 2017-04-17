Three-car collision in St. John's sends two to hospital Monday night
It appears that one vehicle was hit side-on by another and that a third car was damaged during the incident. Officials on scene said it appeared that the injuries did not appear serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Anon
|62,207
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC