This giant iceberg is Newfoundland's newest tourist attraction
A giant iceberg spotted in shallow water off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, has attracted "hundreds" of tourists and onlookers. The towering iceberg, which emerged last Easter weekend, measures approximately 46 metres at its highest point, according to local resident Don Costello, who spoke to CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday .
