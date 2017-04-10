The Newfoundland brand: New local online retailer wants to showcase local craftspeople
Local 'makers' can sell their items online through the Newfoundland Trading Company, and owner Josh Taylor is hoping it will bring locally-made goods to a wider market. The new online retailer specializes in high-quality, locally-made products of all kinds - and they're looking for more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Tryit
|62,198
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Fri
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC