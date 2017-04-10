The Math Missus: are you a math person?

Do your friends sheepishly slide the bill over to you to calculate the tip? Or does the thought of answering a math problem make you break out in a cold sweat? The Math Missus is a new series that examines a few simple, accessible ideas from mathematics and some of the people who work with them. Since we know there are at least a few people out there whose stomachs may have seized up at the idea of watching anything about math -- people who might be convinced this series isn't for them, that they're just not a math person, we figured we'd start the series by asking whether there was even any such thing as a math person.

