Suspect in custody following armed robbery in Grand Falls-Windsor
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP have a man in custody following an armed robbery at a convenience store in the town. Police were called to Kelly's Korner at 146 Lincoln Road just before 5 p.m. following a report of an armed robbery.
