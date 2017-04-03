Students' design creates chat about n...

Students' design creates chat about need for new Corner Brook pool

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Students Michelle Gohier and Melanie Anthony, worked with residents and the local swim club to design plans for a new aquatic facility for Corner Brook. Designs for a possible new swimming pool in Corner Brook, part of a school project, are creating waves around the city and people are once again asking that a new, modern facility be built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr AndiA 62,181
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Mar 29 Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC