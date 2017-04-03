Students' design creates chat about need for new Corner Brook pool
Students Michelle Gohier and Melanie Anthony, worked with residents and the local swim club to design plans for a new aquatic facility for Corner Brook. Designs for a possible new swimming pool in Corner Brook, part of a school project, are creating waves around the city and people are once again asking that a new, modern facility be built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
