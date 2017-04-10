Stephenville native Sherry White writes feature film about Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis
Sherry White is excited to see what general movie-going audience members will think of "Maudie," the feature film she wrote about renowned Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis shot in Newfoundland last year. "Maudie" opened Friday in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Anon
|62,197
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Fri
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC