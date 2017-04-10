Stephenville native Sherry White writ...

Stephenville native Sherry White writes feature film about Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis

7 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Sherry White is excited to see what general movie-going audience members will think of "Maudie," the feature film she wrote about renowned Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis shot in Newfoundland last year. "Maudie" opened Friday in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Newfoundland

