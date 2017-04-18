St. John's woman pins crime on inmate, gets charged with public mischief
A woman who reported an early Easter Monday robbery to police is now in trouble with the law for misleading a police investigation. The 49-year-old woman claimed she had been confronted by a man known to her, who used physical force to take her purse containing prescription medication.
