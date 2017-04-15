St. John's sudden death believed to be drug related: police
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary major crime unit continues to investigate a sudden death Thursday night in St. John's, but police say it is believed to be drug-related. Thursday was the same day Eastern Health was warning the public about the explosion of overdoses in the past two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Last
|62,241
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC