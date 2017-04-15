St. John oil suit blames lost wetlands for increased flood risk
For decades, oil and gas companies explored and developed finds in the Frenier and LaPlace oil fields on the west side of Lake Pontchartrain . But a new lawsuit alleges the companies also damaged wetlands and swamps then failed to repair the landscape, intensifying the effects of storm surges and other floods on the east bank of St. John the Baptist Parish .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|62,242
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC