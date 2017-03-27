'Sounds like a baby crying': Whale tr...

'Sounds like a baby crying': Whale trapped in ice off Old Perlican

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Mary Lou Riggs took this photo of a whale stuck in ice in Cook's Cove on Saturday afternoon. A woman in Old Perlican says it's an awfully sad scene in the harbour Saturday afternoon, with a humpback whale trapped in thick ice and no way to get free.

Newfoundland

