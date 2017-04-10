Shrimp cuts expected to hurt N.L. pla...

Shrimp cuts expected to hurt N.L. plant workers

The Labradorian

A shrimp quota cut of 63 per cent from 2016 to 2017 means some may lose their jobs, while those still employed are going to find it more difficult to reach the number of hours they need to receive unemployment insurance in the off-season. Given the seasonal nature of the industry, this is a substantial part of their income.

Newfoundland

