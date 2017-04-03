Shrimp, crab quota cuts lead to uncertainty in Trinity-Conception

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans recently announced massive cuts to shrimp and snow crab quotas in Newfoundland and Labrador for 2017, and people in the industry are now wondering what the future holds. The inshore northern shrimp quota in fishing area six was slashed by 63 per cent, bringing it down to 10,400 tons.

