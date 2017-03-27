'Shoot for the stars': Musicians hope to help with benefit show for Morgan Pardy
Musician Matty Rose organized a fundraising concert for Morgan Pardy, 21, left paralyzed after a car accident near St. John's on March 20. Performers and musicians are coming together to raise money for Morgan Pardy, a 21-year-old woman left paralyzed after a vehicle rollover on Pitts Memorial Drive March 20 , and her family. Pardy was left paralyzed from the waist down after the vehicle she was in left the road near St. John's.
