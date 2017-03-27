'Shoot for the stars': Musicians hope to help with benefit show for Morgan Pardy

Musician Matty Rose organized a fundraising concert for Morgan Pardy, 21, left paralyzed after a car accident near St. John's on March 20. Performers and musicians are coming together to raise money for Morgan Pardy, a 21-year-old woman left paralyzed after a vehicle rollover on Pitts Memorial Drive March 20 , and her family. Pardy was left paralyzed from the waist down after the vehicle she was in left the road near St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.