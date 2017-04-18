Senior arrested for assault in St. John's
RNC patrol services responded to a report of a disturbance in the centre of St. John's Sunday afternoon and arrested a 65-year-old man for assault. It has been 16 months since murder charges against Thomas Michel were thrown out because the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner couldn't find the brain of the victim, Michel's infant son Matthew Rich.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|eastsider
|62,217
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
