Search on for dog after it was placed on wrong Westjet aircraft
A search is under way in the Hamilton area for a dog that wound up in the city after apparently being placed aboard a wrong Westjet flight. Tanya Simon, the mother of the woman who owns the Golden Labradoodle, said on Facebook that "Cooper" was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, NL on Wednesday to stay with family members while her daughter and roommate headed to Jamaica for her wedding.
