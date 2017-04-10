RNC seek witnesses to a alleged assault on Signal Hill trail
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an alleged assault that occurred on the trail system in the area of Signal Hill, St. John's on Friday, April 7. Sometime between 4:30 and 5 p.m. two male International students from Memorial University were hiking the trail system in the area of Signal Hill. There was an altercation between the two students resulting in one of the male students sustaining minor injuries.
