Retired Canadian Forces officer Tony Stack named NL English School District interim CEO
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District named Tony Stack the interim director of education and chief executive officer today . He replaces Darrin Pike, who left the position earlier this month to take on a role with the Newfoundland and Labrador Teacher's Association.
