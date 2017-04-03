Rescuers try to free dolphins trapped in thick ice as whale also remains stuck
A humpback whale is shown trapped in the icy waters off Old Perlican, N.L. in a handout photo. A rescue group says there is nothing it can do to assist a whale trapped in the icy waters off Newfoundland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|62,168
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC