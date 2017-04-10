Re-usable bags that bounce back
Never remember to take your re-useable shopping bags? That's not a problem for customers of Mala, a local yarn and fibre arts shop in Corner Brook. Owner Niki Hollahan is making her own bags to pack customers' purchases in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|anon
|62,194
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Fri
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC