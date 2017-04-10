Quebec provincial police arrest man after two women found dead in home
Quebec provincial police are investigating after the discovery of two dead women in a home 250 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Police say a man in his 60s turned himself in to officers at police headquarters in Gatineau in western Quebec in the middle of the night.
