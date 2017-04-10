Push is on to have mid-island route more widely used
With the replacement of two decrepit bridges on the mid-island route, the push is on by the Southwest Coast Joint Council to have the road more widely used. Burgeo Mayor Barbara Barter is totally in favour of it, especially since it chops off about 100 kilometres of driving for those traveling west to east, or vice versa.
