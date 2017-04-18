Push for Change to make stop in Brandon
Local The Push for Change volunteers gather around a shopping cart at Brandon's Sobeys south on Saturday in promotion of two upcoming events that are being held to raise awareness regarding youth homelessness as well as money for related efforts. Pushing a shopping cart across Canada to raise awareness about youth homelessness, The Push for Change head Joe Roberts is scheduled to reach Brandon by this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|eastsider
|62,217
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC