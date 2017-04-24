Pothole pitfalls: driver wants province to cover car damages
Chris King says he spent $200 to replace a tire after hitting a pothole on Pitts Memorial Drive - and he's yet to replace a damaged rim. A driver from the Goulds area of St. John's says he's out $200 after hitting a pothole on Pitts Memorial Drive - and he wants the province to pay for it.
