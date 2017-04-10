Police check on Mount Pearl family, a...

Police check on Mount Pearl family, arrest St. John's man

23 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Shortly after midnight this morning , the RNC helped staff from the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development complete a safety check on a family located in Mount Pearl. Police say during the home visit, officers determined that a 21-year-old St. John's man at the home was on a court order with curfew conditions to be in his own residence.

Newfoundland

