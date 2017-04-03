Paint parties bring out the creative ...

Paint parties bring out the creative instinct in Gander

More than 40 people in Gander don white plastic smocks and sit down in front of an empty canvas. Laid in front of each is a plate with blobs of primary colours and three brushes ... the tools they need to learn to paint a tricoloured dory resting on a beach, with the help of The East Coast Art Party.

