Pack ice, epic blizzards as 'relentless' winter won't let go across Newfoundland

19 hrs ago

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - From extreme pack ice to record-breaking snow falls, it's the winter that just won't let go across much of Newfoundland. There are at least 230 centimetres of snow on the ground in Gander - the town featured in the hit Broadway show "Come From Away" - smashing the previous record for the same day in 2001.

Newfoundland

