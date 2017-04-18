One man reportedly taken to hospital after Avondale shooting
The RCMP are on the hunt for a suspected shooter after a man was shot at a home in Avondale early Friday evening. The man is believed to be in stable condition in hospital in St. John's after being shot in the leg.
