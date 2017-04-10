Nova Scotia woman arrested 3 times in 3 weeks for drunk driving: police
A Halifax woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly colliding head-on with a car, causing another vehicle to swerve out of the way and trying to ram a police car before veering off into a ditch. RCMP say it was the third time in three weeks that the Lower Sackville woman was arrested for impaired driving.
