Not done yet: St. John's IceCaps secure playoff spot

The St. John's IceCaps beat the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. The St. John's IceCaps will be in St. John's a little longer after beating the Toronto Marlies 4-1 Saturday night and securing a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.

