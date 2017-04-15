No place like Norton's Cove
While studies are being released lamenting the uncertain future of rural Newfoundland, Janet Davis and Duke Kelloway are quietly creating the life they want to lead in the place they love - Norton's Cove in New-Wes-Valley. Their latest venture, Norton's Cove CafA©, sits atop a small hill looking out over the islands of Bonavista Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Last
|62,241
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC