Newfoundland university reminds students study rooms are for studies, not sex
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Academic leaders at Memorial University are urging students to keep their studies family friendly after a couple was discovered having sex in the business building. Larry Bauer, associate dean in the faculty of business administration, says in a recent email that a staff member walked in on the students "apparently having sex" in a study room, adding that enforcement officers will now be closely monitoring the areas.
