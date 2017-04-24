Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey ...

Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey 'tours' his house on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

When Sherman Downey had two guitars stolen from his car following a performance in Fredericton, N.B. earlier this month, people generously offered money to help the Newfoundland musician replace the instruments While appreciative, Downey wasn't comfortable accepting donations, so along with some help from Emma Louise Chevarie, organizer of the Music Runs Through it series in Fredericton where they played, they came up with an idea to say thanks, help replace the guitars and fund a new album all at the same time. The online concert was free, but while it was streaming, Music Runs Through It held a pre-sale order campaign for Downey's next recording at gofundme.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 min Waiting 62,219
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC