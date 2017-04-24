Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey 'tours' his house on Facebook Live
When Sherman Downey had two guitars stolen from his car following a performance in Fredericton, N.B. earlier this month, people generously offered money to help the Newfoundland musician replace the instruments While appreciative, Downey wasn't comfortable accepting donations, so along with some help from Emma Louise Chevarie, organizer of the Music Runs Through it series in Fredericton where they played, they came up with an idea to say thanks, help replace the guitars and fund a new album all at the same time. The online concert was free, but while it was streaming, Music Runs Through It held a pre-sale order campaign for Downey's next recording at gofundme.com .
