Newfoundland hit by spring storm that's dumping snow, unleashing strong winds
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Much of Newfoundland is being blasted by another powerful storm that has produced blizzard-like conditions across the island. Schools in St. John's are closed with an update coming later this morning, while bus service, government offices and universities are delaying their openings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|62,168
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC