Newfoundland hit by spring storm that's dumping snow, unleashing strong winds

12 hrs ago

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Much of Newfoundland is being blasted by another powerful storm that has produced blizzard-like conditions across the island. Schools in St. John's are closed with an update coming later this morning, while bus service, government offices and universities are delaying their openings.

Newfoundland

