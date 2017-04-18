N.L. teachers elect executive council

The executive for 2017-19 include: Bill Chaisson , Maureen Doyle-Gillingham , Derek Drover , Craig Hicks , Kelly Loch , Donna Reddick , Gabriel Ryan , Joseph Santos , Colin Short and Chesley West . Dean Ingram of Clarenville is NLTA president for 2017-19.

