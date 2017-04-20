N.L. hunger striker gets to speak with federal fisheries minister

Unidendtified supporters of hunger striker Richard Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador, stand outside the tent that he set up outside of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices in St. John's on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Gillett says he is protesting DFO's management of the fishery and is vowing not to eat until he gets a meeting with federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

