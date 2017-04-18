N.L. fisherman on hunger strike taken from protest site in ambulance

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland fisherman was hauled off in an ambulance 11 days into his hunger strike in front of the federal fisheries headquarters in St. John's. Richard Gillett says he has consumed only water since he set up camp outside the building on April 13 to protest what he says is dire mismanagement of stocks ranging from crab to capelin.

