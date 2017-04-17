N.L. court defends political dissent in case of man hospitalized involuntarily
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal has issued a ringing defence of political dissent, in the case of a man held involuntary at a psychiatric hospital after a series of angry tweets about a police shooting. Andrew Abbass was detained and taken to the psychiatric unit at the Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook, N.L., on April 7, 2015, after expressing anger over the fatal shooting of Don Dunphy in Mitchells Brook, N.L., two days earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Anon
|62,207
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC