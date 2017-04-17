N.L. court defends political dissent in case of man hospitalized involuntarily

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal has issued a ringing defence of political dissent, in the case of a man held involuntary at a psychiatric hospital after a series of angry tweets about a police shooting. Andrew Abbass was detained and taken to the psychiatric unit at the Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook, N.L., on April 7, 2015, after expressing anger over the fatal shooting of Don Dunphy in Mitchells Brook, N.L., two days earlier.

