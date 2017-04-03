Memorial student's video remembers re...

Memorial student's video remembers relative killed in WWI

Memorial University student Nora Barker had some assistance from her great-great grandmother in making a video paying tribute to her great uncle who was killed in World War I. In the two-minute video, released by Memorial Friday, Barker, a native of Grand Falls-Windsor, recites a poem, titled "My Boy in Camp," written by Anastasi Sparkes of Bell Island about her son George as he left for the war. Barker is a student in Jamie Skidmore's English 3816: Television course.

