Maudie' hits the screen

Maud Lewis was born in the early 1900s in rural Nova Scotia with a number of birth defects that left her hands and fingers deformed; rheumatoid arthritis worsened her condition as she got older. She was teased by classmates and dropped out of school as a young teenager, and when her parents died in the late 1930s, her brother, who had received the family inheritance, essentially abandoned her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.