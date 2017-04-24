Man charged with assault in St. John's
The assault had occurred earlier in the day at a centre-city St. John's home but police didn't get the report until around 9 p.m. Police were called Tuesday night to help a man get medical attention, but later arrested him for threatening hospital staff. Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol services stopped a car on Topsail Road, St. John's, and charged the driver with a criminal offence.
