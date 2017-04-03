Man charged with assault in centre-ci...

Man charged with assault in centre-city St. John's

8 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A 47-year-old man has been charged with assault after an incident in the Lemarchant Road area of St. John's Sunday evening. Police were called to the west end of St. John's around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after people complained a drunk man was knocking on doors.

