Man charged after female TV reporter hit with sexist slur in Newfoundland
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland police say a man has been charged after a sexist slur was hurled at a TV reporter as she interviewed a city councillor. Sgt. Paul Didham of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says NTV reporter Heather Gillis was talking to Coun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|anon
|62,224
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC