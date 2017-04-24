Man arrested for assault in St. John's arrested again 10 minutes later
Police were called twice to a west-end St. John's home Monday morning and arrested a man for assault, and then breaching conditions surrounding that assault. He was released with conditions not to have contact with the complainant and within 10 minutes, police say they were called back to the home on a report the accused in the assault had breached the conditions.
