Landslide near Steady Brook causes lengthy traffic disruption
RCMP issued a road advisory at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, that rocks and large chunks of ice had fallen on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook. Traffic continues to be diverted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook, after large chunks of ice and rocks fell onto the roadway Saturday night.
