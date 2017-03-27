Katie Colbourne says Corner Brook needs to become more accessible
Katie Colbourne has said more than once that she didn't realize how hard it was to get around Corner Brook until she became disabled. Colbourne had a stroke and brain aneurysm eight years ago that have left her partially paralyzed and legally blind.
