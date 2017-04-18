Jury selection starts in murder trial...

Jury selection starts in murder trial of Dalhousie medical student

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Jury selection begins today in a high-profile Halifax case involving a Dalhousie University medical student accused of murdering another student in 2015. William Sandeson is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson of Amherst, N.S. Sandeson, who is originally from Truro, N.S., is a former varsity track athlete who was supposed to start his medical studies within weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Ivan 62,209
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 90
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC