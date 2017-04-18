Jury selection starts in murder trial of Dalhousie medical student
Jury selection begins today in a high-profile Halifax case involving a Dalhousie University medical student accused of murdering another student in 2015. William Sandeson is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson of Amherst, N.S. Sandeson, who is originally from Truro, N.S., is a former varsity track athlete who was supposed to start his medical studies within weeks.
