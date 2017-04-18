Joyce elects Supreme Court trial by j...

Joyce elects Supreme Court trial by judge and jury in deaths of two Lark Harbour relatives

13 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Walter Alfred Joyce has elected to be tried in Newfoundland Supreme Court on charges of impaired driving causing the death of two of his relatives in Lark Harbour last Boxing Day. Joyce, 45, was not in provincial court in Corner Brook when the charges against him were called.

