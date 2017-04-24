Jordan Sutton part of Team Newfoundland and Labrador going to Manitoba
Jordan Sutton, originally from Deer Lake, will be one of the West Coast's representatives for the 23rd annual Skills Canada National Competition. The event will see students compete in a series of challenges that will test their knowledge and expertise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Let Us Not Forget
|62,251
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar '17
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC